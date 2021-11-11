Bolton Wanderers have dropped down into 16th-place of the League One table after a run of five league games without a win, with nine league games standing between them and New Year.

Ian Evatt has seen his Bolton Wanderers side drop down the League One table after what was a positive start from the Trotters.

They now find themselves in 16th and without a win in their last five league fixtures, the last being a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth last month.

Here we look at Bolton’s injury list in full ahead of their New Year run in…

Gethin Jones

The Welshman was due to see a specialist yesterday, after suffering a stress fracture to his fibula last month.

But he’s recently spoken out to say he remains positive about his injury status and is hopeful of a shorter recovery time.

Do we know a return date?

No, and Evatt has said he’s cautious about rushing Jones back into the mix, so it could be a while yet.

Xavier Amaechi

The youngster fractured his metatarsal in the summer and has been sidelined since.

Do we know a return date?

According to Transfermarkt, Amaechi should be available for selection again after the New Year.

Fortunately for Bolton, they don’t have too many injuries to contend with at the moment.

They’ve recently welcomed Amadou Bakayoko into the side following an ankle knock, with Liam Edwards also making his long-awaited return in the league fixture v Rochdale at the start of the month.