Cardiff City’s interim manager Steve Morison is set to stay in charge of the Bluebirds until the end of the season, according to reports.

Morison, 38, stepped into the role as Cardiff City’s interim manager following the sacking of Mick McCarthy in October.

McCarthy was relieved of his services at the Cardiff City Stadium after a dismal start to the season, with his tenure ending with an eight-game losing streak.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the vacant role.

Now, it has been claimed that interim boss Morison is set to maintain his spot as manager until the end of the season.

BBC Sport has stated Morison is set to stay in charge for the rest of the campaign, with the Bluebirds expected to make an announcement on Friday or Saturday.

Backing at all levels

It is added that owner Vincent Tan has been impressed by Morison’s work in his three-game spell as manager, but he isn’t the only person at Cardiff City to be impressed by his impact.

Star striker Kieffer Moore recently came out to voice his backing for Morison. Moore said he would “100%” back the former Millwall legend if he was given the job on a full-time basis.

Now, with an announcement set to arrive in the coming days, it will be interesting to see if the Bluebirds can kick on under Morison and climb away from the lower echelons of the Championship.