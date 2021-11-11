Charlton Athletic are likely to be without Adam Matthews and Jonathan Leko this weekend.

Charlton Athletic have a few players missing for Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion.

Leko has been out with a hip injury over recent times and Matthews has a calf problem.

Left-back Papa Souare also went off in mid-week against Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy and will be assessed.

‘Too soon’…

When asked about Leko and Matthews, Charlton’s caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson said, as per a report by London News Online:

“They are getting closer but the weekend may be just too soon for them. Hopefully after that they should be available. We’ve got to be careful that we don’t lose them for a longer period of time.

“Pape (Souare) came off with a tight hamstring and we’re monitoring that. Conor (Washington) has been playing every game up front and so we need to find an alternative. It’s a bit of a blow because he has been playing well and scoring goals. He’ll obviously be a loss. And (Chris) Gunter has come in and done well as the right-sided centre-half position.

“It’s two losses but it’s an opportunity for others to make their mark.”

Other absentees

The Addicks could be down to the bare bones against the Brewers with Chris Gunter and Conor Washington also on international duty with Wales and Northern Ireland respectively.

Ryan Inniss, Sam Lavelle and Jake Forster-Caskey are long-term absentees.

Burton clash

Jackson has had an impressive start to life in caretaker charge and is unbeaten in the league since taking over the reins from Nigel Adkins.

Burton will be a tough game and he has a number of players missing for it.