Stoke City have been dealt a potentially huge blow after Harry Souttar was stretchered off during Australia’s 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Souttar has been a key player for Stoke City this season, further cementing his place as one of the Potters’ key players since breaking into the first-team picture.

However, the Potters could have been dealt a hefty blow after worrying scenes in Australia’s clash with Saudi Arabia.

Souttar was forced off on a stretcher during the 0-0 draw, with Reuters reporting that he collapsed “in agony after over-extending his leg” while stopping an attack.

Australia boss Graham Arnold provided an initial update, saying:

“Very serious,” he said when asked about the injury.

“Probably too early for me to say too much about it, he’s in considerable pain. He’ll be having scans tomorrow but I don’t think he’ll be coming to the UAE.”

A big blow for the Potters

It will be hoped that Souttar’s injury isn’t as severe as first feared given the key role he has played in Michael O’Neill’s defence this season.

After remaining an unused substitute for Stoke’s opening-day win over Reading, Souttar has started every Championship game since, missing only 12 minutes of league football in that time.

The 23-year-old has helped keep six clean sheets in his 16 Championship outings, even donning the captain’s armband on four occasions.

Following his injury while on international duty, it awaits to be seen if more information emerges in the coming days.