Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard has spoken about the Black Cats’ recent dip in form.

The 28-year-old joined Sunderland on a free from Huddersfield Town where he spent the previous three years in both the Premier League and the Championship.

It is undeniable that Sunderland have went on a dip in form recently, only winning one of their previous seven games in 90 minutes – including two disappointing affairs against League Two sides where Sunderland were defeated twice.

After the penalty shootout loss against Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy midweek, Pritchard was questioned about how he is handling the mounting fan pressure.

Pritchard told the Chronicle:

“I think it’s difficult not to hear the noise.”

Sunderland often bring a following of over 30,000 to home league fixtures and sell out most away trips, so it is understandable that some of the players that aren’t used to the big crowds could be knocked by it.

However, someone like Pritchard may be looked up to in the dressing room by those who are more used to smaller crowds, as Pritchard has experience with big attendances through his time in the Premier League.

He went on to speak about the future games after the international break:

“We have got to keep cool heads, keep working hard, and we are working really hard at the training ground.”

Sunderland have an extended run at the Academy of Light before their return to league action on the 20th November against Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have flew up the league only losing twice in their past 14 games in all competitions, with only one of those losses coming in the league. Paul Cook’s side are now only four points off the top six and a win against Sunderland would see them climb within two of the Wearsiders.