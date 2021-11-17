League Two’s 46-game season is one that can take its toll on any give squad with its gruelling physical demands. And like every other team, Leyton Orient have had to deal with their fair share of absentees.

Currently, Kenny Jackett only has a single injury to deal with, however his side have suffered recurring injuries from several players. Antony Papadopoulos will also be suspended on Saturday following his dismissal against Charlton on Tuesday.



Callum Reilly

Summer arrival Reilly has had to deal with major injury concerns so far this year, having only made two league appearances and only getting 81 minutes of competitive football with the O’s this season.

Previously speaking to East London Advertiser, Jackett states that he has returned to training following his recent battle with hamstring injuries, and could be back available for Saturday’s game against Sutton.

Adam Thompson

Having spent eight months on the sideline dealing with an ankle injury, Thompson returned to the field as a second-half substitute against Charlton in the Papa John’s Trophy.

While doing an interview for Leyton Orient’s Youtube channel, Thompson stated that he had additional setbacks to the injury which has sidelined him since February, but has been slowly coming back to match fitness and was featured on the bench on Saturday.

Paul Smyth

Another new arrival having joined from Queen’s Park Rangers, Smyth has only made three starts for the O’s so far this year due to several injury problems.

Speaking after the game at Rochdale on Saturday, Jackett told the club’s official YouTube channel:

“He has a toe injury. It does look like he’ll be able to train though next week which is ok. It’s another frustrating time for him after coming back and showing us all what he can do but we do think by Monday or Tuesday he’ll be training.”

Smyth is expected to miss next week’s game against Sutton as well as a midweek trip to Scunthorpe United.