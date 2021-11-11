Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed there is an option to extend midfielder Ali Crawford’s loan deal with St. Johnstone.

Crawford, 30, has enjoyed a successful start to life on loan away from Bolton Wanderers.

The Scottish midfielder returned to his home country in the summer, linking up with St. Johnstone on loan. The Lanark-born playmaker has made a good impression since linking up with Callum Davidson’s side, featuring nine times and chipping in with two goals.

Given Crawford’s recent form, Davidson has shown a clear interest in keeping the Bolton Wanderers loanee beyond January, when his initial loan deal ends.

Now, Trotters boss Ian Evatt has revealed that there is an option to extend Crawford’s stay with St. Johnstone. As quoted by The Bolton News, here’s what he had to say:

“There’s an option for it to happen in January.

“I said at the time that the most important thing for Ali was to go up there and perform well, get himself playing regular football again, and he is doing that.

“He is enjoying his football again, getting in the team, so we will see what happens in January. But I would say there seems to be an appetite from both sides to make that happen.”

Crawford’s time with Bolton Wanderers

Since linking up with Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, Crawford has played 38 times for the club across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals, also providing a decent 11 assists.

This isn’t the first time he has left the University of Bolton Stadium on loan in a bid to pick up game time elsewhere, though.

Tranmere Rovers brought Crawford in on a temporary basis for the second half of last season. He arrived to bolster the midfield options at Prenton Park, featuring nine times for the club.

Now, he will be looking to keep on impressing with St. Johnstone ahead of a possible loan extension in January.