Stoke City find themselves in 5th-place of the Championship table after the opening 17 games of the campaign.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side have emerged as strong play-off contenders in the opening stages of this season.

The Potters sit just four points behind 3rd-place West Brom, with Bournemouth and Fulham running away from the pack – the Cherries have a 12-point lead over Stoke City as it stands.

January is right around the corner now. Teams in the top-six will be looking to make those all important additions ahead of the season run in, and here we take a look at all the latest Stoke City transfers news:

Harry Souttar

The Australian has been linked with a host of clubs this season. The likes of Spurs and Everton have been linked and more recently, Wolves are said to have an interest.

Just yesterday, Souttar picked up a knee injury whilst on international duty and Stoke City are waiting to discover the extent of that injury – a long-term one could potentially scupper any January move for the 23-year-old.

Joe Gelhardt

Reports credited Stoke City with an interest in Leeds United Joe Gelhardt last month. It was said that the Potters are one of a number of teams to have approached Leeds regarding a possible loan deal for Gelhardt.

Nothing has since been reported, but yesterday Gelhardt was revealed to have sustained an injury whilst on international duty with England’s U20 side.

Elsewhere, reports have suggested that Brighton are not ruling out recalling some of their loan players in the January – Stoke currently have Abdallah Sima on loan from the Seagulls, but the striker has managed just two Championship outings.

Potters youngster Adam Porter has recently secured a short-term loan move to Altrincham FC, whilst former Stoke City loanee Jack Clarke has been tipped with a temporary return to the Championship with Derby County, Millwall and Luton Town among the linked clubs.