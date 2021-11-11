Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club would be open to a permanent deal for Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe.

Afobe, 28, is in his second loan spell with Millwall.

The striker first spent a short stint with the club back in 2013 during his time on the books with Arsenal and returned in the summer as he bids to pick up game time away from parent club Stoke City.

Now, with Afobe’s Potters contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted he is open to a “longer term” deal for the striker.

As quoted by News at Den, Rowett said the club always have the possibility of permanent moves “in mind” for loan players, saying:

“With our loan players we’ve signed them for different reasons. Some are younger players and we’re trying to give them another year’s development and to improve our team at the same time.

“Some players we look at the longer term as well.

“I think anyone that’s done well for us we would always look at the potential of signing them.

“Whether that’s possible depends because if someone comes and does fantastically well, someone like Benik, if he comes and scores 15 or 20 goals then it could be very difficult to keep them.

“We’re always open to [a permanent deal] and have that in mind.”

Afobe’s season far

When available, Afobe has featured frequently in Millwall’s starting XI.

A knee problem kept him sidelined for a three-game spell, but he has played 13 times in the Championship. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals, with his most recent strike coming in the Lions’ 1-0 win over Reading earlier this month.

Afobe will be hoping to add some more goals over his time at The Den as Millwall eye a possible top-six push.

Rowett’s side sit in 9th as it stands, only one point away from the play-off spots.