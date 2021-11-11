Middlesbrough played their last game of the Neil Warnock regime at West Brom last weekend, coming away with a point after a 1-1 draw.

Middlesbrough replaced Warnock with Chris Wilder later that evening, in a quick turnaround of managers.

Warnock had found out before kick-off that it would be his last game in charge of Boro. Having taken over from Jonathan Woodgate back in June last year, he guided them to safety after flirting with the drop zone, then helped them finish 10th in the 2020/21 campaign.

He leaves the club in 14th position in the Championship table, albeit four points of the top six and a place in the play-off positions.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 72-year-old explained his thoughts on the way the draw transpired in his final game.

“I think it was amazing,” he said.

“The players were absolutely amazing and the fans were. That was the most moving thing I’ve had.

“I said ‘what I want you to do is I want you to go out there and show me how good you are against one of the best in the league today’.

He went on to take a dig at their opponents though, claiming they should’ve come away from the Hawthorns with all three points having played better.

“We should have won the game against West Brom and I thought we played more football than them as well.”

Valerien Ismael’s side are notorious for playing the long ball game, but Neil Warnock’s sides are often placed into a similar category.

But the statistics don’t necessarily back up the former-Boro boss’ point. West Brom had 72% possession, made far more passes, 420 to Middlesbrough’s 168 and boasted a far superior pass accuracy on the day too, 78% accuracy to Boro’s 43%.

Despite this the two sides shared the points, in what transpired as Warnock’s record-extending 1,603rd game in charge in England.