Bromley boss Andy Woodman in ‘pole position’ for Hartlepool United job
Bromley boss Andy Woodman is understood to be in ‘pole position’ for the Hartlepool United job.
The Pools would need to agree a compensation fee with his current club though in order to lure him to Victoria Park, according to a report by the Hartlepool Mail.
Hartlepool are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Dave Challinor, who left for ambitious non-league side Stockport County last week.
Anthony Sweeney is in caretaker charge and will oversee tomorrow night’s clash at home to Newport County.
Target identified
Woodman is doing an impressive job at Bromley and his side have made a strong start to the season.
They are currently 4th in the league table and are three points off the top.
The 50-year-old was appointed by the Ravens in March this year and got them into the Play-Offs last term.
Other spells
Woodman was a goalkeeper in his playing career for the likes of Northampton Town, Brentford and Colchester United.
He then became a goalkeeping coach and worked at West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Arsenal, as well as having a managerial stint at Whitehawk in 2017.
Hartlepool move?
Losing Challinor was a huge blow for Hartlepool and they have a big decision to make on his replacement.
Woodman has worked at some big clubs in the past and has done a great job on a tight budget at Bromley.
However, the Pools’ chances of landing him depend on whether they can agree compensation with his current employers.