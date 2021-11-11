Stoke City could be ready to allow Abdallah Sima to return to Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window.

Sima, 20, has struggled to make an impact since linking up with Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

The Senegalese forward was signed by Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day after a thoroughly impressive stint with Slavia Prague, with the Seagulls opting to send him on loan immediately to give him more first-team action.

However, it has now been claimed that a January return to the AMEX Stadium is a possibility.

As per a report from Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City could be tempted to “green light” and early return to Brighton.

Graham Potter’s side are down on an option at the top of the pitch, with Danny Welbeck suffering a hamstring injury last month that is set to keep him sidelined for three months. Potter has also admitted he would be open to the idea of bringing some of their loaned out players back in January.

With that in mind, Brighton could look to bring back Sima, with Stoke on Trent Live’s report stating the Potters may well accept a recall and look to find a replacement.

Bidding to impress with Stoke

Having endured a difficult spell so far, it will be interesting to see if Sima can make an impact with Stoke, regardless of whether or not his time with the club lasts until January or until the end of the season.

So far, he has made four appearances across all competitions. Injury has hampered his involvement, so it will be hoped he can get back to full fitness and make a good impression.