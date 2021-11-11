Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has been shortlisted as a potential signing for West Ham United in the up and coming January window, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough have had to see off suitors Burnley, Leeds United, Brentford, and Wolves in the past. But another side now looks to have taken an interest in the centre-back.

West Ham United have learned that Angelo Ogbonna will now likely miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining an injury against Liverpool last weekend. This leaves them with just three fit centre-backs in Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

Therefore they are looking to replace the Italian as soon as possible. One shortlisted player is Boro’s Dael Fry, and it is reported that the Teessiders would be holding out for £10 million bid before anything is considered.

But a £10 million bid from Burnley in the summer was rejected, with former boss Neil Warnock claiming that £10 million ‘wouldn’t buy his left lace’. Therefore, it is likely they are holding out for more, contrary to the report.

West Ham have looked to the Championship in the past, with both Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen having signed from Brentford and Hull City respectively. Both players have gone on to become key players in the Hammers squad.

Fry is yet to taste Premier League action however. The 24-year-old was loaned out back to the Championship when Boro were last in the Premier League in the 2016/17 campaign, but given his ability it is likely he could make the step up if the chance arose.