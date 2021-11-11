Hull City starlet Keane Lewis-Potter insists he is solely focused on the task at hand at his current club, amid speculation linking him with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton, West Ham and more.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has been a shining light for Hull City this season.

The youngster has scored three goals and assisted two in his 17 Championship outings, having netted 13 in League One last season.

His form has led to several Premier League sides being linked – all of Brentford, Leicester City, Southampton and West Ham have been mentioned in the running to sign Lewis-Potter, with some reports suggesting that he could cost as little as £12million.

Now though, speaking to Hull Live about his future at Hull City, Lewis-Potter has had this to say:

“I don’t concentrate on that right now, I just concentrate on Hull and helping my boyhood club get to where we are and climb the table.

“It’s just about the team at the minute and winning matches, and doing the best I can for the team.

“Every player has to have high hopes and ambitions, every players’ dream is to play at the top level and hopefully I can achieve that.

“People speak about it but I try not to listen, you can get ahead of yourself and that’s when it starts to go downhill. You always have to back yourself but to concentrate on what’s happening now is the best thing to do.

“I don’t concentrate on that [speculation] at all – I don’t like reading things online or in the papers, it’s just about concentrating on myself and helping my team.”

Hull City ended a run of five-straight defeats in the Championship with a 2-0 win at Barnsley last time out.

Lewis-Potter was on the score-sheet as he helped his side move up into 22nd-place at the expense of Barnsley, with Peterborough United the team in 21st and with a three-point lead over Hull.

Tigers boss Grant McCann has been coming under some serious scrutiny of late. He’s previously insisted that Lewis-Potter is gaining the best possible experience he can at his club and losing him, especially in the upcoming January window, would be a huge detriment to the club’s survival hopes.

Up next for Hull City is a home game v Birmingham City after this international break.