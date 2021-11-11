Scunthorpe United defender Harry Davis has suffered an injury blow.

Scunthorpe United could be without their captain for up to eight weeks.

Davis, 30, has a calf injury and is expected to be sidelined over the winter period.

Scunny could also be without attacker Harry Bunn for this weekend’s clash against Salford City.

‘Bad injury for us’…

Their boss, Keith Hill, has told BBC Radio Humberside (see tweet below).

Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill tells @mattdeanbbc that captain Harry Davis will be out for the foreseeable future. More ⬇️ (sound on)#iron #uti pic.twitter.com/69HDdSwrhw — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) November 11, 2021

“Our skipper (Davis) will be out for a substantial amount of time. He’s picked up a calf injury and it’s going to be longer than we expected.

“We’re not quote sure how long but I would say three to six weeks minimum, potentially eight weeks so that’s a bad injury for us.”

The Iron manager says Davis’ injury is a good opportunity for someone else to step up.

Season so far

Scunthorpe swooped to sign the experienced centre-back over the summer after his departure from Morecambe.

He was part of the Shrimps’ side promoted to League One last season.

Davis penned a one-year deal at Glanford Park and has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with a couple of goals.



Other spells



He has also played for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, St Mirren and Grimsby Town in the past.

His injury is a blow for Scunthorpe and they will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.

The Iron lock horns with Salford on Saturday followed by a trip to Mansfield Town next weekend.