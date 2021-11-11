Nottingham Forest are preparing for life without loanee Djed Spence, but Nottingham Forest News states that they have a ‘tailor-made replacement’ in Jayden Richardson.

Nottingham Forest brought Spence in on loan from Middlesbrough. The versatile full-back was seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside after being down the pecking order behind the likes of Anfernee Dijskteel, Darnell Fisher and Lee Peltier.

Injuries to Dijksteel and Fisher, as well as the appointment of new manager Chris Wilder however, has made the club reconsider their decision to loan Spence out.

They did include a recall clause in the youngster’s contract and it seems ‘highly likely’ that they will exercise this clause before the season is out.

Nottingham Forest are already looking towards the January transfer window for a replacement, although Nottingham Forest News suggests a different option.

21-year-old Jayden Richardson has come through the academy system at the City Ground and the report states he is tailor-made for the wing-back role for when Spence departs.

He has played four times this season, twice in the Championship, and twice in the EFL Cup. He has previously had experience in the EFL after successful loan spells with Exeter City in the 2019/20 season and Forest Green Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign.

He played as a left wing-back at Forest Green, but as a natural right footer he could easily make the transition to a right wing-back at Forest if given the chance in Spence’s absence.

It looks only a matter of time before the Boro loanee is recalled, but Richardson could make the step-up.