Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City is expected to go through.

Hull City could be taken over by the Turkish businessman before Christmas, as per a report by Hull Live.

Ilicali, 51, is in the process of buying the Championship side from the Allam family.

The deal could even be signed off in the next three to four weeks.

Read: Hull City linked with potential Grant McCann replacement

Details

He is already understood to have shown proof of funds and is confident of passing the EFL’s fit and proper person’s test.

Hull Live say Ilicali is due to travel to Hull over the coming days to iron out more elements of the deal.

Big news

Ilicali and his representatives are confident the takeover will happen and the Tigers are poised to be handed an early Christmas present.

The club are currently in the relegation zone in the second tier and are three points from safety.

However, they could have a new owner in time for the January transfer window to help bolster their squad and rise away from danger.

Read: Acun Ilicali sends exciting message to Hull City fans

Start of a new era?

The Allams’ reign at the MKM Stadium has been sour for years now and Hull fans could finally have new ownership very soon.

Ilicali has previously been involved with football with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

He has made his money in the television and media industry in Turkey and is believed to be a keen Fenerbahce supporter.