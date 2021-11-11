Walsall handed a debut to Otis Khan last night against Forest Green Rovers.

Walsall lost 2-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy to Rob Edwards’ side.

However, their recent recruit Khan showed some bright sparks in his first outing for the Saddlers.

The winger was snapped up by the League Two last month on a free transfer.

Khan, 26, was released by Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season and was patient in his hunt for a new club.

‘Different to what we have’…

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has revealed exactly why he signed him, as per a report by the Express & Star:

“He’s different to the players we’ve got. That’s why we wanted to sign him. He offers a different threat.”

“He’s more of a ball carrier and his delivery is very good. He’s a wide player who has played wide throughout his career.

“I was very fortunate we were able to bring him into the club.”

Career so far

Khan was on the books at Manchester United’s academy before crossing the Pennines as a youngster to join Sheffield United.

He went on to play twice for the Blades’ first-team as well as having loan spells away at Buxton, Matlock and Barrow.

The winger then had permanent spells at Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Mansfield Town before joining Tranmere last year.

He then spent last season at Prenton Park and scored twice in 49 games for the Merseyside club.

What next?

Walsall are back in action this weekend against Harrogate Town at home and Khan will be pushing for a start in that one.