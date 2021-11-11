Former Bolton Wanderers hero Jay-Jay Okocha appeared on talkSPORT this morning, where he talked about his time playing under Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce spent eight years in charge of Bolton Wanderers between 1999 and 2007.

He took charge of 371 games at the club and oversaw some of their best years in the Premier League, with Okocha one of the more memorable players of that era.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, the Nigerian has had his say on Allardyce’s style of play at the time, saying:

“After a while I realised that it’s not really that kind of long ball pressing but it was all that he had then. The players that he had then can only play direct football because they haven’t got the ability to out-possess the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea or Manchester United so he was playing to his strengths.

“But then when he started bringing in players who had better quality… we started playing a bit more possession football, but one thing he kept you was f****ing about in our own defence… that gets him crazy.”

After leaving Bolton, Allardyce would go on to manage all of Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom.

He’s enjoyed a prestigious managerial career and Okocha enjoyed a likewise playing career, also revealing on talkSPORT this morning that he’s now living in Nigeria and working on business with his family.

Ian Evatt is now the man in charge at Bolton Wanderers. His side currently sit in 16th-place of the League One table after a run six league games without a win, after what was an impressive start from the Trotters.

They’re next in action against Crewe Alexandra tomorrow evening.