Hartlepool United striker Mark Cullen is in good form at the moment.

Hartlepool United swooped to sign him over the summer after he left Port Vale at the end of last season.

Cullen, 29, has scored four goals in 11 games in all competitions so far this season.

However, he is yet to play a full 90 minutes for the Pools this term.

The attacker is still building up his fitness and only averages about 50 minutes per game.

‘No set numbers’…

Nevertheless, Hartlepool’s caretaker boss Anthony Sweeney isn’t concerned at all about it. He has told the Hartlepool Mail:

“There are no set numbers for Culls. If he can impact a game in 50, 60, 70, 80 minutes, that’s absolutely fine. We’ve got substitutes on the bench for a reason so I’d rather a striker give his all for 70 minutes and be replaced than save something just to last the 90-minutes.

“As far as I’m aware Culls is happy with that and he’s scoring his goals and is clearly full of confidence at the minute.

“Goalscoring is a massive part of any team so we need to keep him in a condition where he’s fit and getting in the right areas.”

Career to date

Cullen is an experienced striker in the Football League and is proving into a useful player for Hartlepool.

He has racked up 322 appearances to date in his career in all competitions and has scored 72 times.

The North-East born man has also previously played for the likes of Hull City, Luton Town and Blackpool.

Next up for Cullen and the Pools is a home clash against Newport County tomorrow night under the lights at Victoria Park.