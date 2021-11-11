Former Bolton Wanderers favourite Jay-Jay Okocha has recalled his infamous rainbow flick over Arsenal’s Ray Parlour during the 2002/03 Premier League season.

During the dying embers of the game at the Reebok Stadium, with Bolton Wanderers drawing 2-2 with Premier League big guns Arsenal and holding out for a point, Okocha would do something quite daring, and something that we’re still talking about today.

He took the ball short from a corner and proceeded to rainbow flick it over a bewildered Parlour.

It was an iconic moment and one which perfectly sums up the flair and audacity that Okocha brought to the Premier League, and recalling that infamous moment on talkSPORT this morning, the Nigerian had this to say:

“It was something that I perfected. I just thought about doing it at the right time and the right moment to see out the game and play out a draw which was a massive result for us. And [in] that little corner it was on for me.”

And just in case you’ve never seen it before, here you go: