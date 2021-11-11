Sheffield Wednesday could have Josh Windass back in December.

Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has said in a Q & A yesterday that he doesn’t expect to see the attacker back this month.

Windass, 27, hasn’t played yet this season for Darren Moore’s side.

He is currently out with a hamstring injury but is on the road to recovery.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday recall defender from loan spell away

Big player

Windass has been a key player for Sheffield Wednesday over recent seasons and getting him back out there will be a huge boost going into the second-half of the season.

He initially joined the Owls on loan in 2020 from Wigan Athletic but the deal was made permanent shortly after.

The forward has since made 53 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals and six assists.

Injury blow

He suffered his hamstring injury over pre-season in a friendly against West Bromwich Albion.

Despite this, he penned a new two-year deal at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

Read: Former Sheffield Wednesday man retires at the age of 36

Sheffield Wednesday situation

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 8th in the League One table having won six out of their opening 16 games so far this season.

They are currently two points outside the Play-Offs.

They are back in action this weekend at home to Gillingham before they take on Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup next Tuesday.