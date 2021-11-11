Middlesbrough are ‘highly likely’ to activate the recall clause in Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence’s contract, according to The Nottingham Post.

Middlesbrough allowed Spence to join their Championship rivals due to the options they had ahead of him at right-back and right-midfield. He was seen as surplus to requirements and joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

At the Riverside, then-manager Neil Warnock had Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, and Lee Peltier at right-back, and Marcus Tavernier, Onel Hernandez, Isaiah Jones, Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne as options out wide.

But with new boss Chris Wilder taking over the reigns at Middlesbrough, he is looking to assess all players the club have currently, as well as out on loan.

Although he did keep his cards close to his chest on whether or not the club would exercise the clause in the loan contract, The Nottingham Post say it is ‘highly likely’ he would.

The report also states that loan club Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for the player to be recalled and are already looking towards the January transfer window for a replacement.

Thoughts

He has been one of Steve Cooper’s best players since making the switch from Boro, and Forest will be gutted to be losing such a key part of their squad.

But ultimately Spence is a Middlesbrough player and if Wilder feels he would suit his team’s new style of play well, they have the right to activate any recall clause put included in the deal.

The new boss on Teesside likes to play with a back three and wing-backs and so Spence would likely suit the style.