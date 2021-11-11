Sheffield United have endured a torrid start to the Championship season, with the Blades sitting in 18th-place of the table after the opening 17 games.

Slavisa Jokanovic has been coming under criticism of late. He’s seen his side drop down into 18th after a run of one win in four league outings, after a small upturn in form following a shaky start.

Nevertheless, January is just around the corner and already the transfer rumours are flying around in the Championship – here we look at all the latest on the Sheffield United transfer front…

Rhian nearing the exit?

Reports at the end of last month (Mirror, 24.10.21) backed Nottingham Forest to come in for Rhian Brewster.

Since, Brewster has scored his first league goal for the Blades and those links to Forest seem to be coming back into headlines. Steve Cooper is a fan of the youngster and has worked with him at both England U17 level and at Swansea City last season.

Osborn has eyes elsewhere?

Blades midfielder Ben Osborn has stirred some controversy this week, after he refused to rule out a return to Nottingham Forest.

He joined from Forest ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and has this season become a favoured name under Jokanovic, scoring three and assisting two in his 15 Championship outings.

Osborn says he’d ‘potentially’ return to the City Ground later down the line.

Jebbison on Euro giants’ radar

Young striker Daniel Jebbison is reportedly attracting interest from both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

He’s currently on loan at Burton Albion in League One where he’s scored once in nine league outings, but now a report from TEAMtalk suggests that both Barca and Dortmund are eyeing up a move for the 18-year-old.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Spain (via Sport Witness) have suggested that Sheffield Unietd remain interested in summer target Alex Collado, and that the Blades could reignite their interest in a loan deal for the Barcelona youngster in January.