Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has brought in three new backroom staff this week to help during his tenure on Teesside.

Middlesbrough removed Neil Warnock from his post as Boro boss, which in turn saw assistants Ronnie Jepson and Kevin Blackwell also depart.

Chris Wilder took the reigns just hours later and he has quickly got to work on shuffling his backroom staff.

The majority will remain the same as he doesn’t want to make wholesale changes to the structure at the club, especially midway through a season. The report states he is keen to strike a balance between new and existing members of staff.

Alan Knill has arrived as his assistant manager. He was by Wilder’s side at Northampton and at Sheffield United and he even has experience coaching at international level having been part of the backroom staff in the Wales national side.

Matt Prestridge has also joined Wilder and Knill at Middlesbrough. He has worked as head of sports science with Wilder at both Northampton and Sheffield United as well.

Finally, Mike Allen is a performance analyst and has followed the 54-year-old to Boro.

“We’ve talked to the existing staff and we’re very inclusive with them,” explained new manager Wilder.

“I’ve done that at previous clubs and ultimately they are the experts in their field. It’s about me getting the best out of the staff as much as it is the players, because the staff have got to support the players to give them the best opportunity to put in good performances.”

Only Warnock, Jepson and Blackwell have left their positions for the time being, and it is likely to stay that way.

Wilder will take charge of Boro in his first game on November 20th. The Teessiders take on Millwall at the Riverside after the international break. He has already taken his first training session and will be working tirelessly with his new players prior to the clash with Gary Rowett’s side.