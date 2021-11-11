Derby County are ‘set to reluctantly accept’ a grand total of 21 points deducted this season, with nine set to be added for their previous breaching of English Football League financial regulations.

It comes after the club were dealt a 12-point deduction for entering into administration in September, giving the Rams a total of 21 points deduction this season – they still have a suspended 3-point penalty for a late payment of players last season, so the total could yet rise to 24.

So what next for Derby County?

For Wayne Rooney, he can now begin preparation for the longer term.

Derby County are no doubt going to suffer relegation into League One this season and plans should be in place for that – manager, players, infrastructure and such should be organised well in advance.

Will Rooney remain at the club following relegation? Which players will remain at the club? Should Rooney spend the rest of this season playing their younger players to give them experience, or even raise their transfer value? These are some of the questions facing Derby County between now and the end of the season.

Impact on takeover

In terms of finding a new owner, having this points situation come to a closure is a good thing.

It means that there is more clarity for any potential new owner coming into the club but the biggest obstacle remains – Derby County’s £28million tax debt.

That remains the most pressing and difficult obstacle to navigate but now the club’s administrators can begin work on that, in terms of finding a way for the club to sustainably manage but of course honour that debt.

EFL saga over?

Far from it.

Derby County still have an appeal lodged against their 12-point deduction for administration, which was adjourned earlier this week.

The club and the EFL have endured a rocky relationship in the past few seasons and although Derby County now seem to be accepting their punishments, albeit reluctantly, expect there to forever be an air of tension between the two.

Perhaps the last thing for the Rams to finalise which would no doubt involve, or go through the EFL, is their emerging debacle with Wycombe Wanderers.