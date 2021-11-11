Carlisle United only have one fit senior goalkeeper at the moment.

Carlisle United have just Mark Howard available between the sticks following Lukas Jensen’s injury he picked up the other night.

Keith Millen still has the opportunity to delve into the free agent market to add some cover and competition to his goalkeeping department.

Here are five options-

Frank Fielding

He is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who has racked up 361 appearances in his career to date. The former England youth international remains without a club after leaving Millwall this past summer.

Ryan Scully

The Irishman has spent his whole career in Scotland so far with spells at Partick Thistle, Greenock Morton, Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Academical.

Dino Visser

He has spent the past three years playing in the Football League as a back-up for Exeter City, Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale and is available to Carlisle at the moment.

Lee Camp

The 37-year-old spent the second-half of last season with Swindon Town and played 11 times for the Robins. He is a well-travelled stopper in the Football League and has played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Emmanuel Idem

He was released by Derby County at the end of last season and will be weighing up his next move. The Rams signed him last year to bolster their Under-23s side.

The ex-Macclesfield Town man has recently been training with Portsmouth, as per a report by Hampshire Live.