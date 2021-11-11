Swansea City manager Russell Martin was last night linked with the Rangers job, as Steven Gerrard nears the exit.

Martin has only been in the Swansea City job for a few month but already he’s seen links to Norwich City, and now Rangers.

The one-time Rangers defender was backed to replace Gerrard at Ibrox, with the former Liverpool skipper looking as though he’s heading to Aston Villa following Dean Smith’s sacking last weekend.

A report from Mirror has since suggested that Martin is on the list of candidates to replace him but Wales Online suggest that there’s been no approach from the Scottish club.

Furthermore, The Athletic’s Stuart James has since revealed that Martin is ‘totally committed’ to his role at Swansea City:

Any interest in Russell Martin not surprising.

But it’s understood that he’s totally committed to the work that he’s started at Swansea. — Stuart James (@stujames75) November 10, 2021

Despite coming in over summer, shortly before the start of the Championship season to replace Steve Cooper, Martin has completely overhauled Swansea City and has them on a new trajectory.

They sit in 12th-place going into this international break. But the club has a completely new identity under the former MK Dons boss and a completely new outlook on promotion.

They’re certainly going about it in the right way and although a top-six finish may be just out of their reach this season, after another summer transfer window or two, the Swans could be right up there.

Links to Norwich City and now Rangers make sense, but Martin has only just got started at Swansea City and expect him to be there for a while longer yet.