Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is being linked with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

The youngster is currently on loan at League One side Burton Albion.

However, TEAMtalk say he is attracting from two of Europe’s greats.

Jebbison, 18, was given the green light to leave the Blades on loan in the last transfer window.

Read: Released Sheffield United man pens two-year deal with new club

Burton spell

He linked up with the Brewers in late August and has been enjoying plenty of first-team football.

The teenager has made 11 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side in all competitions so far and has chipped in with three goals.

Career to date

Jebbison was born in Canada and played in the ANB Futbol Academy as a youngster.

He then relocated to England in 2017 and signed for Sheffield United shortly after.

The attacker has since progressed up through the Blades’ Under-18s and Under-23s side.

He also had a loan spell away at non-league side Chorley this time last year to get some senior experience.

Premier League appearances

Jebbison made four appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season and scored against Everton.

He then played twice for the Yorkshire side in the cup earlier this term before heading out to Burton.

Read: Defender released by Sheffield United links up with Sheffield FC

Barca and Dortmund keen?

Barcelona and Dortmund are being linked now which shows what a bright young talent Jebbison is.

It will be interesting to see if there are any developments on this going into January.