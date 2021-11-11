Charlton Athletic’s Albie Morgan is having to bide his time for opportunities under Johnnie Jackson.

The midfielder hasn’t played in the league since Nigel Adkins’ departure.

Morgan, 21, was handed a chance against Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this week.

Jackson named him as captain for the narrow loss against the O’s.

‘I want him to be smarter in his play and positioning’…

He spoke about the young midfielder after the game and told him where he needs to improve.

Jackson said, as per a report by London News Online: “I want him to be smarter in his play and his positioning. He’s trying to take on board the things that I want from players in his position.

“It was an opportunity for him to get more minutes. He needs to grab those opportunities and he needs to continue training hard and try to convince me he should be in the league starting 11 through what he does in these games and what he does on the training pitch.”

Story so far

Morgan has risen up through the academy at Charlton and has made 84 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

What now?

Jackson is a good role model to Morgan and he will be eager to learn from his caretaker boss.

The Addicks are out of action now until 20th November due to the international break and he will be looking to impress in training to earn a place in the squad for their next game against Burton Albion.