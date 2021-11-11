Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher was carried off on a stretcher last night against Shrewsbury Town.

Wigan Athletic were in Papa John’s Trophy action against the Shrews at the DW Stadium.

Carragher, 18, was handed a start but had to go off during the first-half.

The Latics ended up winning the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Callum Lang and Callum Sze.

Update

Wigan boss Liam Richardson has provided an update on Carragher’s situation, as per a report by Wigan Today:

“You never want to see anyone go down like that, especially one of the young lads. He got a big whack, and the knee has swollen quite a lot.

“We’ll have to wait to see how it settles down, but the medical team are on with that.

“Fingers crossed it doesn’t look as severe as maybe it first did, but with the knees you never know.”

The Latics will be assessing his injury to see how long he could be out for.

Story so far

Carragher played in the academy at Liverpool for six years before making the switch to the ‘Tics in 2017.

He has been a key player for their youth sides over recent years and was handed his first professional contract in August this year.

The centre-back made his debut in the Carabao Cup against Hull City earlier this season and has since played a couple more times in the cup.

What now?

Wigan will be hoping the injury Carragher sustained last night isn’t too serious and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.