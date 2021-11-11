Potential new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is said to have identified Shota Arveladze as a potential replacement for Grant McCann.

The Turkish businessman is currently in the process of buying Hull City from the Allam family.

A report from Turkish news outlet Medyaradar is linking Arveladze with a move to the MKM Stadium if the takeover goes through.

The 48-year-old is available and has been since leaving Ukrainian side Pakhtakor Tashkent 12 months ago.

Playing career

Arveladze enjoyed an impressive playing career as a striker for the likes of Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ and Levante.

He scored 321 goals 549 appearances in all competitions before hanging up his boots in 2008.

Coaching career

The ex-Georgia international delved into the coaching world after retiring and worked under Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ.

He then had spells as a number one in the Turkish top flight with Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

Arveladze had a stint at Maccabi Tel-Aviv before landing the Pakhtakor Tashkent job in 2017.

He spent three years in Ukraine and won the Super League twice.

What now?

Ilicali is eager to get his takeover of Hull completed as soon as possible to try and steer them away from danger in the Championship.

Arveladze is manager he appears to know well and Medyaradar mentions in their report that the duo were spotted at the Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor last month.