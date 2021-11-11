The Championship’s 46-game season is one that can take its toll on any give squad with its gruelling physical demands. And like every other team, Coventry City have had to deal with their fair share of absentees.

Currently, Mark Robins has four injuries to cope with in his first team, and he will be hoping for their return as quickly as possible, with the congested winter period on the horizon.

Martyn Waghorn

Summer arrival Waghorn has been absent since City’s 5-0 loss away to Luton Town, though the striker picked up a shoulder injury in training before Coventry’s 2-1 home loss to Swansea.

Speaking to CoventryLive, Robins was unable to confirm a definitive return date for the former Derby County man, as he was still not sure whether Waghorn needed surgery.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Chelsea loanee Clarke-Salter was withdrawn at half time in Coventry’s sensational 10-men 3-2 win at home to Bristol City.

Though this may have been seen as a tactical move, the defender confirmed after the game that he was withdrawn because he had been carrying an Achilles injury.

In terms of a return date, he had hoped that it would be sorted by the end of the international break.

Josh Pask

Though not a regular starter, defender Pask had been missing from the first-team picture for a while.

Though manager Robins confirmed that the former West Ham man made his comeback last week for the Under-23s against Barnsley in a 3-1 win, and that he would be staying with the development side to continue his return.

Josh Eccles

The midfielder has not featured for Coventry since their last-day thrashing of Millwall 6-1 at St. Andrew’s.

Yet, this could be because of a hip problem Eccles has been carrying for some time.

Robins confirmed that the youngster had successful surgery on his hip, but acknowledged that it was in fact a problem that had been with him since pre-season.

In terms of a return date, the manager told CoventryLive that it would be three months for Eccles to return.