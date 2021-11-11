One of Preston North End’s board members Peter Ridsdale spoke to local media on Tuesday following outrage from fans regarding the lack of communication from the club.

Former Cardiff City and Leeds United board member Ridsdale, who is now a member of the board at Preston North End invited local media to a press conference on Tuesday to ask him any questions following Preston fans’ frustrations at a lack of communication between the club and the fan base.

One of the main talking points from Ridsdale’s press conference was his comments about Preston’s current head coach Frankie McAvoy who is not a popular man among Preston fans after the club’s poor start to the season.

Preston sit 17th in the table after 17 games and despite fans calling for McAvoy to be sacked, Ridsdale firmly believes that McAvoy is doing a good job so far at the club.

When asked what his thoughts on the Preston head coach were, Ridsdale claimed that McAvoy “is misunderstood by a number of supporters.”

Ridsdale also went on to compare McAvoy’s point tally in his first 25 games in charge to previous manager Alex Neil’s points tally in his last 25 games in charge.

Ridsdale explained:

“So far Frankie has got 10 more points in his first 25 games than we had for the last 25 games under Alex.”

Although it seems that a large majority of those points which were accumulated towards the end of last season were down to a new manager bounce, Ridsdale is still adamant that McAvoy is moving the club in the right direction despite sitting 17th in the Championship table.

Despite fans being extremely unhappy with the man in charge, Ridsdale and the rest of the Preston board seem fairly content with the job in which McAvoy is currently doing and do not seem like changing the manager anytime in the near future.

To again signify his standing on the managerial situation, Ridsdale also went on to say: “we believe that at this club stability is crucial.”

Ridsdale’s comments have not gone down particularly well with the Preston fans which is very unsurprising as he, as well as McAvoy, is not a popular figure among the Preston fans.