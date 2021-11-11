The Christmas and New Year period is upon us and that means a lot of fixture congestion for teams in the EFL.

The gruelling fixture congestion is also a factor for Preston North End who from now up until the New Year have eight Championship games to play.

Preston’s last game in the Championship was a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest which also saw them pick a new injury concern, and here we look at Preston’s injury list in full ahead of a busy Christmas period:

Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer is the latest name on Preston’s injury list. The German centre-back was substituted after just 20 minutes in Preston’s 3-0 defeat at the City Ground after feeling some soreness in the same Achilles tendon which he ruptured last year.

Do we know a return date?

Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy spoke to the Lancashire Post about the severity of Bauer’s injury and revealed that it was not that serious but did not want to take any chances heading into the international break.

Connor Wickham

Experienced striker Connor Wickham signed for Preston in the summer and suffered a serious hamstring injury after playing just 32 minutes of competitive football.

Do we know a return date?

There is no specific timeline as to when Wickham will be back but he will certainly be out for a while as he has undergone surgery on his hamstring.

Matthew Olosunde

The American was signed from Rotherham in the summer and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club after a string of knocks.

Do we know a return date?

The Preston head coach revealed that Olosunde should be ready to feature in competitive action after the international break.

Declan Rudd

The former Norwich goalkeeper suffered a minor knee injury during the warm-up for Preston’s Championship tie against AFC Bournemouth.

Do we know a return date?

We do not currently know a return date for Rudd, McAvoy revealed that Preston would assess Rudd for several days after the injury occurred.

Ched Evans

The Welsh striker has been out injured for Preston since mid-August after suffering a lingering foot injury.

Do we know a return date?

Evans should be fully fit and ready to go after the international break.

Josh Murphy

The winger on loan from Cardiff City suffered an ankle injury several weeks ago in training.

Do we know a return date?

We do not know a specific date for Murphy’s return but it is expected that the injury will keep him out for several weeks.