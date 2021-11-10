Tranmere Rovers have made a solid start to life under Micky Mellon again.

Tranmere Rovers currently sit 11th in League Two and are a point outside the Play-Offs.

They currently have the best defensive record in the league.

Here are three players they should target in the January transfer window-

Marc McNulty, Reading

The Whites need to bolster their attacking options this winter as they haven’t been scoring enough goals.

McNulty is currently on loan at Dundee United and that is where Mellon knows him from.

However, he is out of contract at parent club Reading at the end of this season so could they be tempted to offload him on a permanent basis?

Alex Rodman, Bristol Rovers

The experienced winger would give Tranmere more competition and depth going forward.

Mellon managed him at Shrewsbury Town and he would be a shrewd January addition for his current club.

Rodman plays for Bristol Rovers these days but the Merseyside club should try and lure him back up north to boost their promotion push.

Bryn Morris, Burton Albion

He is another who Mellon had at Shrewsbury and should try and bring to Prenton Park.

Morris, 25, is struggling for game time in League One at Burton despite only joining them over the summer.

He has bags of experience from spells at Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Northampton Town and would inject some more quality into Tranmere’s midfield department for the second-half of the campaign.