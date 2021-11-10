Port Vale have made an impressive start to the season under Darrell Clarke.

Port Vale are currently 2nd in the league table after eight wins from their opening 15 games.

They are three points behind top of the league Forest Green Rovers at this moment in time.

Here are three players they should target in the January transfer window-

Wes McDonald, Morecambe

He was a hit for Clarke during his time as manager at Walsall and scored 10 goals in 81 games from the wing.

McDonald, 24, left the Saddlers over the summer and landed himself a move to League One new boys Morecambe.

However, he has struggled to make an impact with the Shrimps so far and Port Vale should try and swoop in and boost their options out wide.

Adan George, Birmingham City

Clarke signed him on loan for Walsall last season and he is an option for him again this winter.

The pacey forward isn’t in the first-team picture at Birmingham in the Championship and they may be tempted to loan him out to get some game time.

Rory Gaffney, Shamrock Rovers

Signing the experienced striker would be a statement of intent by Port Vale in January.

He is a player who Clarke likes having had him at both Bristol Rovers and Walsall in the past.

Gaffney has also previously played for Cambridge United and Salford City and is a proven goalscorer in League Two.