Derby County star Jason Knight has labelled the Wayne Rooney tackle that left him injured earlier in the season as a “freak accident”.

Knight, 20, missed Derby County’s opening seven games due to an ankle injury sustained in bizarre circumstances.

The Rams had a limited amount of players registered during pre-season, so manager Wayne Rooney joined in on training to make up the numbers. However, the session took a negative turn, with Rooney injuring Knight in a challenge.

Now, Knight has moved to shed light on the incident.

As quoted by The Mirror, the Derby County academy graduate, who has since made a smooth return to action, joked about the challenge, insisting that it was a “freak accident”.

Knight went on to add that he has taken the positives from the situation, learning from the time out and returning stronger. Here’s what he had to say:

“I hope he was devastated!

“No, he obviously didn’t mean it. It kept me out for a few weeks and it was something that I had to learn from.

“I haven’t had too many injuries in my career so far but I’ve come past it and feel stronger for it.

“It was just a training ground one, a slip from the gaffer – just a freak accident and thankfully I’m back from it, playing a lot now and doing alright.”

Knight’s season so far

Since recovering from the injury, Knight has been an ever-present figure in Rooney’s side at Pride Park.

Across all competitions, the Republic of Ireland international has played 10 times for the Rams, chipping in with one goal and two assists in the process.

His contributions this season have taken him to an impressive 90 appearances in a Derby County since making his way through the academy – an impressive total for a player still only 20.

Now, Knight will be looking to kick on and help the Rams fend off relegation as they look to overcome a 12-point deduction.