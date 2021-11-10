Charlton Athletic prodigy Deji Elerewe has admitted his situation feels “surreal” after breaking into the Addicks’ first-team plans.

Elerewe, 18, has emerged in Charlton Athletic’s first-team picture in the early stages of this season.

His impressive displays for both the senior side and in the U23s have now earned him a new deal with the club. The Addicks moved to tie the promising defender down to a long-term deal, keeping him at The Valley until the summer of 2024.

Now, Elerewe has opened up on life at Charlton Athletic.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of his new deal, the youngster has admitted his breakthrough has been “surreal”, adding that he didn’t expect to be in this position.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It feels great, honestly I love being at Charlton every minute of the day. Charlton is a great club and I love to spend my time here.

“I’m very pleased, it’s been surreal.

“I said it before, I didn’t expect myself to be here. I thought maybe I’d be in and around the U23s and the first team, but now being here it is very very surreal.”

Elerewe’s season so far

Since making his way into the first-team picture in the early stages of this season, the young centre-back has made a decent seven appearances across all competitions for Charlton Athletic.

Two of his outings have come in League One, making substitute appearances against MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra.

Elerewe has remained in the Addicks’ plans since Johnnie Jackson’s appointment as interim manager too, sitting on the bench for recent League One games against Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

Having secured his long-term future, it will now be interesting to see if Elerewe can kick on and become a regular for Charlton Athletic.