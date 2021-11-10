QPR midfielder Sam Field has said his knee is “better than it has ever been” as he steps up his return to full fitness after a knee ligament injury in pre-season.

Shortly before the start of the campaign, QPR man Sam Field was dealt a hefty injury blow.

The 23-year-old suffered medial ligament damage in his knee, an injury that has kept him sidelined since making a permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, after taking another big step in his road back to full fitness, Field has now opened up on his fitness.

As quoted by West London Sport, Field said he is “really happy” with where he is as he looks to get back up to full speed.

The midfielder played his first full 90 minutes since suffering the injury earlier this week, featuring for the R’s U23s side in their midweek clash with Ipswich Town.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I am really happy with where I am.

“It’s at a stage now where it’s just trying to get back up to speed and get going again and that (Ipswich) game was perfect for me.

“My knee was about 60 or 70% of what it should have been so now I am full of confidence in it and I have had no ill-effects from tackling or after games so I am dead happy with it.

“The knee is better than it has ever been.”

Bidding to break back into the side

With Field moving closer to full fitness, it will be interesting to see if he can get back into Mark Warburton’s starting XI once back at 100%.

During his loan spell with the club last season, the former West Brom youngster put in a string of strong performances alongside Stefan Johansen, so it awaits to be seen if they can strike up a solid partnership once again.

There is some solid competition for a starting spot in Warburton’s team, with Luke Amos, Andre Dozzell and Dominic Ball all also options in the middle of the park.