Coventry City development coach Luke Tisdale has given supporters an insight into what new signing Abel Alabi can offer the club.

Earlier this week, Coventry City confirmed the signing of 18-year-old defender Abel Alabi.

The youngster has agreed to link up with the Sky Blues officially when the transfer window opens, when he will join up with the U23s after earning a deal.

Alabi has enjoyed a successful trial with the Sky Blues, earning himself a deal with the club after spending his career to date in Irish club Waterford’s youth academy.

With little known about Alabi, Coventry City coach Luke Tisdale has given an insight into what type of player the new signing is.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Tisdale labelled Alabi as a “very physical centre-back”, also highlighting areas of his game that the Sky Blues will be looking to develop.

Here’s what Tisdale had to say on the new arrival:

“He’s a big boy. He’s like a fridge freezer with a head!

“He’s 6ft 4, big shoulders… He’s a big boy and he’s quick.

“He’s a very physical centre-back. He can play in the middle of a back three or as a right sided centre-half in a four and he’s very physical, quick and powerful.

“He probably needs to improve his technique in short spaces, and that’s what we have been doing, working on his passing to fit in with the philosophy of the football club at the minute.

“He’s a great kid; he’s a livewire and the boys like him. He’s a cheeky boy and we like Abel.”

In the meantime…

While Alabi waits until he officially joins, Mark Robins will be looking to maintain Coventry’s strong first half of the Championship season.

As it stands, the Sky Blues sit in a thoroughly impressive 4th place after emerging as the second-tier’s surprise package. Their form has faltered somewhat in recent weeks but they still sit in the play-off spots and will be determined to maintain their place in the top-six for some time yet.