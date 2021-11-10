Middlesbrough recently parted company with Neil Warnock, but the former Boro boss has been full of compliments for his former side in an interview with talkSPORT.

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with West Brom at the weekend in what turned out to be Neil Warnock’s final game in charge. The veteran leaves the club in 14th position in the table, but four points off the top six.

His first season in charge saw him keep the club up. After flirting with relegation and the bottom three under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate, Warnock came in to steady the ship. The following season the club finished in 10th.

Chris Wilder has come in to replace him and has immediately got to work. He will take charge of his first game as Middlesbrough manager when they take on Millwall on November 20th after the current international break.

Speaking on Jim White’s show on talkSPORT, Warnock spoke out about the squad’s chances of achieving success under Wilder. He admitted that Boro could even make the automatic promotion spots if they bring in a few more new players in the upcoming transfer window.

“Chris is taking over a club, when January comes and he gets two or three players I was looking for, and gets the injured lads back there’s no reason they don’t go on, not just to the play-offs, but I think they have a shout of getting in the top two,” said Warnock.

“He said something about climbing a mountain but I think he’s already in the cable car and can see the summit. If he wins a few games they’re in the top four.”

Middlesbrough were recently as high as sixth in the table after three consecutive wins over Peterborough United, Barnsley, and Cardiff City. But their three games after this saw them lose two and draw the other.

This saw them drop into the bottom half and into 14th, but the top six isn’t out of reach just yet.