The winter football period is well underway, and as always, that means a massive gridlock of games for teams in the English set-up.

Paul Warne’s side have just come off the back of a 1-1 league draw to Charlton Athletic and a comfortable 3-0 FA Cup First Round win against non-league Bromley. And now Rotherham United see themselves with a hefty fixture congestion after the November international break.

The Millers still have 10 games to play before the New Year.

With the winter run-in active, many clubs will see themselves with fresh injury concerns, but here we look at Rotherham United’s current injury list ahead of the New Year marathon ahead.

Angus MacDonald

MacDonald has not featured for the Millers this season with an unspecified problem. The centre-half was a noticeable presence in the back-line last season and Rotherham fans can’t wait to see him back.

Do we know a return date?

MacDonald returned on the training pitch towards the end of last month, and Warne has told the 29-year-old to take his time with his recovery.

The Millers boss however said it could be around New Year until he is ready to feature in games for the club.

Jamie Lindsay

Lindsay hasn’t featured for Rotherham since the 28th September, where he came off injured with a hamstring injury against AFC Wimbledon. The Scottish midfielder has missed nine games since his injury, but looks as close as ever to a return.

Do we know a return date?

Lindsay returned to full training this week, meaning we could see him return after the international break.

Joe Mattock

The long-serving left-back Mattock picked up a grade two ankle ligament damage injury against Wycombe Wanderers on the 19th October, which he has had a lot of problems with in his career.

Do we know a return date?

No. But the Rotherham Advertiser spoke to Warne, who provided a fitness update on Mattock just over a week ago.

Michael Smith

Rotherham United top-scorer Smith missed the FA Cup tie against Bromley on Saturday as he picked up an ankle knock just one day before.

Do we know a return date?

According to the Rotherham Advertiser, the injury is not thought to be serious and Smith should be available after the international break.