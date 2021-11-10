Swansea City current sit in 12th-place of the Championship table, despite entering this international break with a 4-0 defeat against league leaders Bournemouth.

So far, so good for Russell Martin.

Swansea City fans weren’t and probably still aren’t expecting a third-successive play-off finish in the Championship this season, but Martin’s given them reason to believe that it could be achievable.

His new-look Swans side have played some sublime football so far. With January quickly approaching though, it could prove a nervy month for him and his side.

Here we look at all the latest on the Swansea City transfer front ahead of January…

McAtee linked

The Manchester City wonder kid has recently been linked with a loan move to Swansea City.

A report from Wales Online has suggested that Martin is weighing up a loan move for the 19-year-old in January, with City already looking to get him tied down to a new deal with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona all looking at him.

Liverpool’s Williams frustration

Swansea City look to be in a bit of bother with Liverpool – the Reds are reportedly unhappy with Rhys Williams’ lack of game time whilst on loan at Swansea City (Sunday Mirror, 07.11), and could potentially recall, and loan him straight back out again in January.

Fulton remains Forest target

The Swans midfielder has been an outcast under Martin, and reports soon after Steve Cooper’s arrival at Nottingham Forest suggested that the former Swans boss wants to bring Fulton to the City Ground.

At the end of last month, a report from Swansea Independent hinted that Fulton remains a top target for Cooper ahead of the January window.

Elsewhere, Matt Grimes remains in the final year of his Swansea City contract after a summer of speculation linking him with a move away, after reports last month suggested that talks were still ongoing regarding his future at the club.

Lastly, Swansea City look to be weighing up another striker signing in the upcoming January window.