Preston North End are not interested in signing Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan, amid recent links with the centre-back.

Flanagan, 30, sees his contract with Sunderland expire at the end of this season.

Amid his contract situation, reports have emerged claiming the centre-back is attracting interest from the Championship. Preston North End, Bristol City and Middlesbrough were all said to be keen on Flanagan on Tuesday.

However, Lancs Live has now moved to add clarity on Preston’s rumoured interest in the defender.

The report states that Flanagan is not on the Lilywhites’ radar ahead of the January transfer window.

Flanagan’s season so far

The Northern Ireland international has been a mainstay in Lee Johnson’s side so far this season. He has missed only one League One match for the Black Cats, chipping in with one goal and helping keep four clean sheets in the third-tier.

His contributions this season take him to 103 outings for Sunderland since joining in July 2018.

Contract situation

It awaits to be seen how the former MK Dons defender’s contract situation at the Stadium of Light pans out as he closes in on the end of his deal with the club.

His last extension came in the summer of 2020, penning a new deal to extend his stay until the end of the 2021/22 season.

It will be interesting to see if any further details emerge on the rumoured interest in Flanagan, with reports of Preston’s interest already cleared up.