Middlesbrough parted company with Neil Warnock and in turn his assistants Ronnie Jepson and Kevin Blackwell.

Middlesbrough replaced Warnock with Chris Wilder who immediately got to work this week.

It is not known whether Warnock will now retire. After years of consideration this may be the time he bites the bullet and says goodbye to his managerial career. However, he hasn’t ruled out another job in management if the right one came along.

Blackwell joined the former Boro boss out of the exit door, but if Warnock did take up another role elsewhere, Blackwell would likely stay by his side as his assistant along with Jepson.

His final game at Middlesbrough came in the 1-1 draw away at West Brom. The coaching staff and players all went towards the travelling fans and waved goodbye.

“I was a bit choked,” said Blackwell in an interview with Teesside Live. “The reception was great.

“We knew we weren’t a million miles away either. We’ve been in that position before, we knew where we were and where the team are.

“It was an emotional feeling at full-time. As well as the fans there were lovely comments from the players too.

“It was a nice way to leave, even if we didn’t feel it was the right time.”

Blackwell, Jepson, and Warnock left Middlesbrough with the club in 14th position going into the two week international break. But despite their lowly position in the table, they are just four points off sixth and a place in the play-offs.

A recent run of three wins in a row saw them go up to sixth, but two consecutive defeats and the draw with West Brom has took them back into the bottom half.

New boss Chris Wilder will be hoping to build on the foundations in place, starting with a victory over Millwall at the Riverside on November 20th after the international break.