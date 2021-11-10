Fulham find themselves in 2nd-place of the Championship table after the opening 17 games, with eight league fixtures remaining in 2021.

Marco Silva has enjoyed a fine start to his Fulham tenure.

His side have been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season with some of their attacking displays making for phenomenal viewing.

With January just around the corner, it could prove a pivotal month for Fulham in their bid to secure an immediate return to the top flight – here we look at all the latest transfer news coming out of Craven Cottage…

Crystal Palace plotting Anguissa raid

Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is currently impressing on loan with Napoli.

The midfielder though is now being linked with a potential £20million move to Selhurst Park. Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday (07.11) that Palace are hoping to hijack Napoli’s bid for a permanent transfer.

Fulham in for Fulgini

Another piece from Nixon over the weekend linked Fulham with a move for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini.

The French Ligue 1 outfit could potentially make the midfielder available for around £10million, with Fulham, as well as Brighton and Southampton all interested as well.

Carvalho-ver and out

Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho made a blistering start to this Championship season before spending some time on the sidelines with a foot injury.

But he’s back in the mix now and back in the headlines – reports claimed that he recently turned down the offer of a contract renewal from Fulham, with other reports suggesting Liverpool are confident of signing the midfielder who’s out of contract at the end of this season.

Real Madrid are also being closely linked.