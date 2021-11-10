Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without Sam Hutchinson once again as Darren Moore’s side prepare to face Gillingham.

Hutchinson, 32, has had his action limited since returning to Sheffield Wednesday during the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea man has been in and out of the side due to injury and last featured in the Owls’ 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in October.

However, Hutchinson has moved closer to a return to action recently, making his way back to full training after an Achilles issue.

Despite his return to training though, it is expected that Hutchinson will miss this weekend’s clash with Gillingham.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday utility man is unlikely to be ready in time to face Steve Evans’ side on Saturday afternoon.

“Probably not,” manager Darren Moore replied when asked if Hutchinson would be back for the tie.

“We have got him back in training but things ain’t settling down at the moment. We will keep trying.”

Moore’s makeshift defence

Hutchinson isn’t the only defender to miss out recently, with Dominic Iorfa also sidelined as well as long-term absentee Lewis Gibson.

As a result, Moore has been forced into deploying a makeshift backline.

Liam Palmer has spent much of this season operating as a centre-back, while Marvin Johnson slotted in on the left-hand side of Wednesday’s back three in the win over Sunderland.

With Hutchinson seemingly set for a slightly longer wait before he returns to action, it will be interesting to see if the Owls can make it two League One wins on the bounce and seven league games unbeaten against the Gills.