Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has revealed two players are “pretty close” to new deals, while another is in “discussions”.

Preston North End trio Tom Barkhuizen, Andrew Hughes and Patrick Bauer are among the players that see their deals expire at the end of this season.

The Lancashire Post states that the aforementioned trio are believed to have been in talks over new contracts at Deepdale, with the Lilywhites looking to secure their futures at the club.

Now, director Peter Ridsdale has provided an update on contract talks at the Championship club.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, Ridsdale eluded to mentioning the identity of the three players in talks, though the report says it is believed Barkhuizen, Hughes and Bauer have all been in talks.

Ridsdale revealed two players were “pretty close” to agreeing new deals, while another is still “in discussions”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We have made offers to two players whose contracts are due to expire in the summer.

“I think we are pretty close on both. We are also in discussions with a third. “There are some interesting expectation levels versus the market at the moment. We would hope to conclude contracts in the next few weeks for those we want to keep.” On-pitch matters at Deepdale While talks rumble on over new player deals, Frankie McAvoy will be remaining focused on finding some consistency in a bid to shoot Preston North End up the table.

As it stands, the Lilywhites sit in a disappointing 17th after 17 Championship games.

Preston became the first team to beat Bournemouth, defeating Scott Parker’s high-flying Cherries at the start of the month. However, they were unable to make the most of their momentum and make it three wins in a row, falling to a 3-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.