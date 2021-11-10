Nottingham Forest have just eight games standing between them at the New Year, which means the opening of the January transfer window.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest currently sit in 13th-place of the Championship table after the opening 17 games of the season.

The Reds ended a run of three games without a win against Preston North End last time out, securing a 3-0 win at the City Ground to lead them into this international break.

With January fast approaching, we look at all the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news…

Return of the Djed-i?

On loan full-back Djed Spence has recently been linked with a return to parent club Middlesbrough. Soon after Chris Wilder’s appointment at the Riverside, reports backed the new Boro boss to activate a return clause which would bring Spence back to the club in the New Year.

Given his form on loan at Forest, it’s understandable to see these reports emerging and from Wilder and Boro’s perspective, it’d be foolish not to bring him back.

Joe on the go?

Defender Joe Worrall has been a target of several Premier League clubs over the past year or so, with West Ham being one of those clubs linked.

And this morning, a fresh report from Claret & Hugh has revealed that the Hammers remain interested in Worrall.

The 24-year-old recently spoke out about his future, revealing that he spoke with an unnamed Premier League boss over the summer, before suggesting that he would not be interested with a move to that unnamed club should they make a return.

Goodbye Brennan?

A recent report from Football Insider revealed that Leeds United sent scouts to watch over Brennan Johnson during the 1-1 draw at QPR at the end of last month.

The Welshman has been in fine form this season and put on a good show against QPR, with the 20-year-old now having scored three and assisted four in 17 Championship outings this campaign.

With names like Brentford having been linked over summer, January could prove a nervy time for Nottingham Forest where Johnson is concerned.

Elsewhere, former Forest midfielder Ben Osborn has failed to rule out a return to the City Ground amid Sheffield United’s poor start to the Championship campaign, with reports at the back end of last month suggesting that Swansea City’s Jay Fulton remains a prime January target of Cooper’s.